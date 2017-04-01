(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Gen. Luckey and USAR future [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Luckey and USAR future

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, speaks about the future on the USAR during his tenure at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 4, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey and USAR future [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

