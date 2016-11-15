Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Kessler, assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit(EODMU) 1drops a Seabotix remote control underwater vehicle to investigate a potential mine during UK/US Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2017 (UK/US MCM-Ex 17) in the Arabian Gulf Nov. 15, 2016. The exercise is a bilateral mine countermeasures (MCM) exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy designed to provide an opportunity for both nations to share knowledge of MCM techniques to respond to mine threats. The combined MCM force will enhance MCM capabilities in searching, identifying and neutralizing mines threatening the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. EODMU-1 is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1. CTG-56.1 conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage diving, and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

