    UK/US Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2017 (UK/US MCM-Ex 17) [Image 3 of 5]

    UK/US Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2017 (UK/US MCM-Ex 17)

    ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    11.16.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class corbin shea 

    Commander Task Force 56

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and British Commandos recover a hostage during a close quarters battle drill during UK/US Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2017 (UK/US MCM-Ex 17) aboard the Royal Force Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (L 3007) in the Arabian Gulf Nov. 16, 2016. The exercise is a bilateral mine countermeasures (MCM) exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy designed to provide an opportunity for both nations to share knowledge of MCM techniques to respond to mine threats. The combined MCM force will enhance MCM capabilities in searching, identifying and neutralizing mines threatening the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. EODMU-1 is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1. CTG-56.1 conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage diving, and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin J. Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 02:06
    Photo ID: 3095219
    VIRIN: 161116-N-SB587-0046
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK/US Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2017 (UK/US MCM-Ex 17) [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 corbin shea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

