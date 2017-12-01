(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMX-1 visits MCAS Iwakuni

    HMX-1 visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cecilia Major, manpower chief for Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) One, briefs Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The brief informed MWSS-171 Marines of requirements and benefits they would receive as part of the squadron. HMX-1 tests and evaluates military aircraft, as well as fly and escort the president of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMX-1 visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    recruiting
    U.S. President
    HMX-1

