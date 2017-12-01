U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cecilia Major, manpower chief for Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) One, interacts with Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 during a brief at Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The brief informed MWSS-171 Marines of requirements and benefits they would receive as part of the squadron. HMX-1 tests and evaluates military aircraft, as well as fly and escort the president of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:27 Photo ID: 3095208 VIRIN: 170112-M-NE059-0041 Resolution: 5544x3696 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMX-1 visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.