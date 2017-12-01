Approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Division run with Commanding General Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II prior to his change of command on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The run celebrated the accomplishments of each Division Marine and Sailor during Simcock's time in the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 01:00
|Photo ID:
|3095180
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-NL297-043
|Resolution:
|3982x2656
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT