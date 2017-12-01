(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run [Image 1 of 2]

    2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Division run with Commanding General Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II prior to his change of command on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The run celebrated the accomplishments of each Division Marine and Sailor during Simcock's time in the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

