Approximately 2,500 Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Division run with Commanding General Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II prior to his change of command on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The run celebrated the accomplishments of each Division Marine and Sailor during Simcock's time in the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 01:00 Photo ID: 3095180 VIRIN: 170112-M-NL297-043 Resolution: 3982x2656 Size: 2.54 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.