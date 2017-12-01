Maj. Gen. Richard L. Simcock II, commanding general of 3rd Marine Division, runs with his Marines and Sailors prior to his change of command on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2017. The run celebrated the accomplishments of each Division Marine and Sailor during Simcock's time in the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mandaline Hatch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:57 Photo ID: 3095179 VIRIN: 170112-M-NL297-040 Resolution: 3735x2490 Size: 1.75 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2,500 Marines and Sailors Division run [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Mandaline Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.