Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack

Sgt. Gabriel R. McInnis, engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2017. McInnis received the medal for his actions in preventing an assault of a family in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 by Sgt Ian Leones