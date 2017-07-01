(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack [Image 1 of 2]

    Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Leones 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Sgt. Gabriel R. McInnis, engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2017. McInnis received the medal for his actions in preventing an assault of a family in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 14:30
    Photo ID: 3094228
    VIRIN: 170107-M-KN381-002
    Resolution: 1682x1682
    Size: 747.93 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Ian Leones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

