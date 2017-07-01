Sgt. Gabriel R. McInnis (center), engineer equipment mechanic with Bulk Fuel Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2017. McInnis received the medal for his actions in preventing an assault of a family in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016. (Courtesy photo)
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack
