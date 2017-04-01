Staff Sgt. Jonathan Balko, an electrical and environmental craftsman assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, left, holds up his American flag in front of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 4, 2017. Balko first received his flag while on his first deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and since then has taken it to every place he visits, tracking its presence in more than 20 locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Denise M. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 12:46
|Photo ID:
|3094027
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-HB600-006
|Resolution:
|4758x2902
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Hometown:
|WESTERLY, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
