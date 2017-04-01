(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea [Image 1 of 5]

    Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Denise Jenson 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Balko, an electrical and environmental craftsman assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, left, holds up his American flag in front of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 4, 2017. Balko first received his flag while on his first deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and since then has taken it to every place he visits, tracking its presence in more than 20 locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Denise M. Jenson)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 12:46
    Photo ID: 3094027
    VIRIN: 170104-F-HB600-006
    Resolution: 4758x2902
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Hometown: WESTERLY, RI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Denise Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    symbol
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB
    military
    American Flag
    Old Glory
    28th AMXS
    travels

