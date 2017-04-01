(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea [Image 2 of 5]

    Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Balko, an electrical and environmental craftsman assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, left, folds his American flag in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. From a young age, Balko knew he wanted to have a career related to military aviation. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Glory travels from sea to shining sea [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

