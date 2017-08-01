(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard conducts professional development workshop for warrant officers [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard conducts professional development workshop for warrant officers

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. Brian Hare 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kent B. Puffenbarger, South Carolina Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer, addresses South Carolina Army National Guard Warrant Officers and prospective Warrant Officers during a Warrant Officer Professional Development and Career Day at the Office of the Adjutant General in Columbia, S.C., Jan. 8, 2017. The event was held to discuss current topics relevant to U.S. Army Warrant Officers in the South Carolina Army National Guard and to encourage eligible Soldiers to pursue available opportunities to become Warrant Officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brian Hare)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard conducts professional development workshop for warrant officers [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Brian Hare, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

