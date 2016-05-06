128 ARW SFS marches to remember their fallen comrades

The Security Forces Squadron Airmen with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, participate in a ruck march June 5, 2016, at General Mitchel International Airport. The march was in honor of Staff Sgt. Louis M. Bonacasa and Technical Sgt. Joseph G. Lemm who, along with four other Airmen, lost their lives in Afghanistan to a suicide bomber attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airmen Morgan R. Lipinski/Released)

