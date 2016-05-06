(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    128 ARW SFS marches to remember their fallen comrades [Image 3 of 3]

    128 ARW SFS marches to remember their fallen comrades

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Lipinski 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Security Forces Squadron Airmen with the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, participate in a ruck march June 5, 2016, at General Mitchel International Airport. The march was in honor of Staff Sgt. Louis M. Bonacasa and Technical Sgt. Joseph G. Lemm who, along with four other Airmen, lost their lives in Afghanistan to a suicide bomber attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airmen Morgan R. Lipinski/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2016
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 08:02
    Photo ID: 3093528
    VIRIN: 160605-Z-MT804-002
    Resolution: 3887x2432
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128 ARW SFS marches to remember their fallen comrades [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Morgan Lipinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    128th Air Refueling Wing

