    Savannah Georgia Fly Away [Image 2 of 7]

    Savannah Georgia Fly Away

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Sheldon Thompson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, perform a static line jump out of a C-130 Hercules belonging to the Missouri Air National Guard’s 180th Airlift Squadron over Sylvania, Ga., on January 10, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sheldon Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 22:38
    Photo ID: 3092983
    VIRIN: 170110-Z-UD513-002
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Georgia Fly Away [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Sheldon Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    jump
    air drop
    PJ
    ang
    C-130H
    Air Force
    airborne
    skydive
    static line
    MoANG air national guard
    pararrescue

