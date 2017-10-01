Savannah Georgia Fly Away

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 421st Quartermaster Company, U.S. Army Reserve, perform a static line jump out of a C-130 Hercules belonging to the Missouri Air National Guard’s 180th Airlift Squadron over Sylvania, Ga., on January 10, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sheldon Thompson)

