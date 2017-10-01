(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying

    Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacob King, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 3rd Maintenance Unit, performs a Magnetic particle test for surface and sub surface discontinuities on an aircraft part at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 19:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying [Image 1 of 8], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    "Alaska
    U.S. Air Force
    Maintenance"
    NDI
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Nondestructive Inspection

