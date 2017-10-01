Nondestructive Inspection Airmen keep 'em Flying

Airman 1st Class Brandon Rounds, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, assigned to the Nondestructive Inspection section of the 3rd Maintenance Unit, examines an aircraft part for defects using ultra violet light at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2017. Nondestructive inspection Airmen analyze wear metal content on engine lubricating oil and other fluids, as well as detect flaws such as cracks, voids and heat damage on aircraft parts utilizing various test equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)
