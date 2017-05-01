Wheel and Tire receives new addition

The 60th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop stands with it's new addition being built Jan. 5, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The new addition will provide 2,000 square feet of additional storage for wheels, allowing for a more secure means of storing the wheels, better organization and more room to complete other jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

