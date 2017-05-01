Wheel and Tire receives new addition

Senior Airman Eric Reside, 60th Maintnenace Squadron wheel and tire team member, uses a lift to finish the buildup process for a tire Jan. 5, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Reside and the rest of the wheel and tire team ensures C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy tires are ready to go whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 18:09
|Photo ID:
|3092842
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-BH656-059
|Resolution:
|4875x5295
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
