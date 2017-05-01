(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wheel and Tire receives new addition

    Wheel and Tire receives new addition

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicole Leidholm 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Eric Reside, 60th Maintnenace Squadron wheel and tire team member, uses a lift to finish the buildup process for a tire Jan. 5, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Reside and the rest of the wheel and tire team ensures C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy tires are ready to go whenever needed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 18:09
    Photo ID: 3092842
    VIRIN: 170105-F-BH656-059
    Resolution: 4875x5295
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheel and Tire receives new addition [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wheel and Tire receives new addition
    Wheel and Tire receives new addition

    Wheel and Tire receives new addition

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    wheel
    tire
    Air Force
    AMC
    60th AMW

