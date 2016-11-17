(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Republic of Korea Government Ministries Visit 358th Civil Affairs Brigade [Image 1 of 2]

    Republic of Korea Government Ministries Visit 358th Civil Affairs Brigade

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Van Tuinen 

    351st Civil Affairs Command

    Republic of Korea Ministry of Unification Director Kim Su Ill thanks the 358 Civil Affairs Brigade Commander Col. Earnest Lloyd for his hospitality during the Republic of Korea government ministries visit to the 358 Civil Affairs Brigade. The Republic of Korea Ministry of Unification, led by Director Kim Su Ill (seated 2nd from right), hosted a combined joint overseas training program in Los Angeles for 19 government and military personnel from 17 different ministries of the ROK government November 13-19, 2016.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 16:54
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Government Ministries Visit 358th Civil Affairs Brigade [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Robert Van Tuinen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Republic of Korea
    358 Civil Affairs Brigade
    351 CACOM
    351 Civil Affairs Command

