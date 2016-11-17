Republic of Korea Government Ministries Visit 358th Civil Affairs Brigade

Republic of Korea Ministry of Unification Director Kim Su Ill thanks the 358 Civil Affairs Brigade Commander Col. Earnest Lloyd for his hospitality during the Republic of Korea government ministries visit to the 358 Civil Affairs Brigade. The Republic of Korea Ministry of Unification, led by Director Kim Su Ill (seated 2nd from right), hosted a combined joint overseas training program in Los Angeles for 19 government and military personnel from 17 different ministries of the ROK government November 13-19, 2016.

