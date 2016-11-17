Republic of Korea Government Ministries Visit 358th Civil Affairs Brigade

The 358 Civil Affairs Brigade Commander Col. Earnest Lloyd (seated far right) and 351 Civil Affairs Command Korea Team Chief Col. Glenn Donelin, Korea Team Chief for the 351 Civil Affairs Command (back row, in uniform on left), gave a briefing to Republic of Korea government ministries about the United States Army Reserve and Civil Affairs. The Republic of Korea Ministry of Unification, led by Director Kim Su Ill (seated 2nd from right), hosted a combined joint overseas training program in Los Angeles for 19 government and military personnel from 17 different ministries of the ROK government November 13-19, 2016.

