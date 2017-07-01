Airmen of 436th Civil Engineer Squadron remove snow from the runway during a snow storm Jan. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The Airmen operated vehicles around the clock to ensure the runway was suitable for flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:59
|Photo ID:
|3092566
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-DA916-016
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170107-F-DA916-016 [Image 1 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
