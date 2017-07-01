Airman 1st Class Laura Dolch, 436th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations coordinator, conducts a runway condition reading during a snow storm Jan. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The reading helps determine if the runway is suitable for aircraft to take off or land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:59
|Photo ID:
|3092564
|VIRIN:
|170107-F-DA916-011
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170107-F-DA916-011 [Image 1 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
