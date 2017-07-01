(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170107-F-DA916-011 [Image 2 of 2]

    170107-F-DA916-011

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Laura Dolch, 436th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations coordinator, conducts a runway condition reading during a snow storm Jan. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The reading helps determine if the runway is suitable for aircraft to take off or land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:59
    Photo ID: 3092564
    VIRIN: 170107-F-DA916-011
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170107-F-DA916-011 [Image 1 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170107-F-DA916-016
    170107-F-DA916-011

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    2016
    DAFB
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT