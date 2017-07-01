Airman 1st Class Laura Dolch, 436th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations coordinator, conducts a runway condition reading during a snow storm Jan. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The reading helps determine if the runway is suitable for aircraft to take off or land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:59 Photo ID: 3092564 VIRIN: 170107-F-DA916-011 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.95 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170107-F-DA916-011 [Image 1 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.