SN Jacob A. Manuel, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi pharmacy technician (right) provides a pre-paid envelope to PO2 (AW) Antwan B. Wright. The clinic now offers Drug Take Back to help patients fight back against the dangers of unneeded, unused and expired drugs. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:42
|Photo ID:
|3092539
|VIRIN:
|170110-N-KF478-473
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NHCCC offers Drug Take Back [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi offers Drug Take Back
