    NHCCC offers Drug Take Back [Image 1 of 2]

    NHCCC offers Drug Take Back

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    SN Jacob A. Manuel, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi pharmacy technician (right) provides a pre-paid envelope to PO2 (AW) Antwan B. Wright. The clinic now offers Drug Take Back to help patients fight back against the dangers of unneeded, unused and expired drugs. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3092539
    VIRIN: 170110-N-KF478-473
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHCCC offers Drug Take Back [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NHCCC offers Drug Take Back
    NHCCC offers Drug Take Back

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi offers Drug Take Back

    Corpus Christi
    Navy Medicine
    Pharmacy
    Tricare
    Texas
    Patient Safety
    Naval Health Clinic
    MTF
    MHS
    Drug Take Back
    Military Treatment Facility
    NHCCC

