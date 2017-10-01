SN Jacob A. Manuel, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi pharmacy technician provides a pre-paid envelope to PO2 (AW) Antwan B. Wright. The clinic now offers Drug Take Back to help patients fight back against the dangers of unneeded, unused and expired drugs. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:42 Photo ID: 3092537 VIRIN: 170110-N-KF478-463 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.3 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NHCCC offers Drug Take Back [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.