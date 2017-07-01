Army skates to 5-0 hockey win over Air Force

Cpl. Evan Hammersley, from Lynnfield, Mass., slides a shot under Air Force Goalie Senior Airman Stanislav Barilov in the third period of the 4th Annual Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game Jan. 7, 2017, at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. The game is played annually between teams made up of service members assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Army's 5-0 shutout of the Air Force team tied the series at 2-2. (Army Photo/John Pennell)

