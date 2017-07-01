U.S. Army Alaska Command Sergeant Major Michael Ferrusi hoists the trophy for hockey fans at the end of the 4th Annual Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game Jan. 7, 2017, at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. The game is played annually between teams made up of service members assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Army's 5-0 shutout of the Air Force team tied the series at 2-2. (Army Photo/John Pennell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 20:28 Photo ID: 3091026 VIRIN: 170107-A-SO352-055 Resolution: 1500x2250 Size: 3.59 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army skates to 5-0 hockey win over Air Force [Image 1 of 15], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.