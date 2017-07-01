(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army skates to 5-0 hockey win over Air Force

    Army skates to 5-0 hockey win over Air Force

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Alaska Command Sergeant Major Michael Ferrusi hoists the trophy for hockey fans at the end of the 4th Annual Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game Jan. 7, 2017, at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. The game is played annually between teams made up of service members assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Army's 5-0 shutout of the Air Force team tied the series at 2-2. (Army Photo/John Pennell)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 20:28
    Photo ID: 3091026
    VIRIN: 170107-A-SO352-055
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army skates to 5-0 hockey win over Air Force [Image 1 of 15], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    hockey
    Anchorage
    Air Force
    Army
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    Sullivan Arena

