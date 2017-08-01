ROCHESTER, Minnesota—U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Scott Reese, a medical logistics specialist with the 7405th Troop Medical Clinic based in Rochester, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) by Lt. Col. Ed Graybill, Commander of the 7212th Medical Support Unit, January 8, 2017. Reese was awarded the MOVSM for his outstanding volunteer work in the Rochester community that went above and beyond his duties required as a member of the United States Armed Forces. (Photo by Maj. A. Sean Taylor, 7456 Medical Backfill Battalion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 18:06 Photo ID: 3090798 VIRIN: 170108-A-NL725-030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.12 MB Location: ROCHESTER, MN, US Hometown: ROCHESTER, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ A. Sean Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.