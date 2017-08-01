(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

    ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Maj. A. Sean Taylor 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    ROCHESTER, Minnesota—U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Scott Reese, a medical logistics specialist with the 7405th Troop Medical Clinic based in Rochester, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) by Lt. Col. Ed Graybill, Commander of the 7212th Medical Support Unit, January 8, 2017. Reese was awarded the MOVSM for his outstanding volunteer work in the Rochester community that went above and beyond his duties required as a member of the United States Armed Forces. (Photo by Maj. A. Sean Taylor, 7456 Medical Backfill Battalion)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ A. Sean Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal
    U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Medical Unit
    Minnesota State Senator Honors New Army Reserve Unit

    Minnesota
    Rochester
    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command
    7212th MSU
    7405th TMC
    7456th MBB

