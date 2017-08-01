(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Medical Unit [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Medical Unit

    ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Maj. A. Sean Taylor 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    ROCHESTER, Minnesota—U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Robert Taylor, Officer-in-Charge, and Sgt. 1st Class Rebecca Guard, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, uncase the colors of the 7405th Troop Medical Clinic (TMC) during the activation ceremony in Rochester January 8, 2017. The 7405th TMC was created out of a reorganization of the 7212th Medical Support Unit (MSU) which has been present in Rochester for many years. The 7405th will serve to meet the Soldier readiness needs for units serving both within the United States and those deploying overseas. (Photo by Maj. A. Sean Taylor, 7456 Medical Backfill Battalion)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Activates New Medical Unit [Image 1 of 3], by MAJ A. Sean Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

