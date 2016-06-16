The Salute Guns Platoon of the Presidential Salute Battery stands ready during a 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment change of command ceremony in June at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, provides contracting support to The Old Guard and Military District of Washington in the performance of many ceremonial events. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 14:44
|Photo ID:
|3090341
|VIRIN:
|160612-A-ZZ999-004
|Resolution:
|5817x3882
|Size:
|883.41 KB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort [Image 1 of 4], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort
LEAVE A COMMENT