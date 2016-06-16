(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort [Image 1 of 4]

    Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2016

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    The Salute Guns Platoon of the Presidential Salute Battery stands ready during a 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment change of command ceremony in June at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, provides contracting support to The Old Guard and Military District of Washington in the performance of many ceremonial events. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 14:44
    Photo ID: 3090341
    VIRIN: 160612-A-ZZ999-004
    Resolution: 5817x3882
    Size: 883.41 KB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort [Image 1 of 4], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Old Guard

