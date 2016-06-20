(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort

    Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2016

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment participate in an Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony in honor of Eric Fanning, the 22nd secretary of the Army, on Summerall Field at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 14:44
    Photo ID: 3090337
    VIRIN: 160620-F-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 739.03 KB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    This work, Presidential funeral support hinges on contracting effort [Image 1 of 4], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Old Guard

