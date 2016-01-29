Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Russell displays the medals he collected Jan. 7-10 at Orlando, Florida, as part of the four-race Walt Disney World Dopey Challenge. Russell is the office manager for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Office of Counsel. (U.S. Army photo/Daniel P. Elkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:18 Photo ID: 3090107 VIRIN: 160129-A-YN205-411 Resolution: 1998x3370 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier takes 'Goofy' approach toward endurance running [Image 1 of 3], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.