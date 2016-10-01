Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Russell completes the 2016 Disney World Marathon Jan. 10 at Orlando, Florida, as part of the four-race Walt Disney World Dopey Challenge. Russell is the office manager for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Office of Counsel. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3090105
|VIRIN:
|160110-A-ZZ999-012
|Resolution:
|2391x2989
|Size:
|749.94 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier takes 'Goofy' approach toward endurance running [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldier takes 'Goofy' approach toward endurance running
LEAVE A COMMENT