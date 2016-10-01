Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Russell completes the 2016 Disney World Marathon Jan. 10 at Orlando, Florida, as part of the four-race Walt Disney World Dopey Challenge. Russell is the office manager for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Office of Counsel. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:18 Photo ID: 3090105 VIRIN: 160110-A-ZZ999-012 Resolution: 2391x2989 Size: 749.94 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier takes 'Goofy' approach toward endurance running [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.