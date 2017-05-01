(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD Responds [Image 1 of 3]

    EOD Responds

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Matt Maurer, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, takes notes during an EOD operation Jan. 6, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman’s EOD unit was alerted by the U.S. Border Patrol about the potential unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:29
    Photo ID: 3090104
    VIRIN: 170105-F-ZW329-208
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 594.79 KB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Responds [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    EOD Responds
    EOD Responds
    EOD Response

    Holloman EOD responds to UXO

    UXO
    Holloman
    EOD

    • LEAVE A COMMENT