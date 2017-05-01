Master Sgt. Rob Shuman, the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal quality assurance manager, and Staff Sgt. Jacque Risley, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician, walk back to the safe area after investigating a potential unexploded ordnance, Jan. 6, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman’s EOD unit was alerted by the U.S. Border Patrol about the potential UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:29 Photo ID: 3090099 VIRIN: 170105-F-ZW329-128 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.76 MB Location: NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Response [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.