    EOD Response [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Response

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Master Sgt. Rob Shuman, the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal quality assurance manager, and Staff Sgt. Jacque Risley, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD technician, walk back to the safe area after investigating a potential unexploded ordnance, Jan. 6, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman’s EOD unit was alerted by the U.S. Border Patrol about the potential UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Junk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 12:29
    Photo ID: 3090099
    VIRIN: 170105-F-ZW329-128
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Response [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Amanda Junk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    EOD Responds
    EOD Responds
    EOD Response

    UXO
    Holloman
    EOD

