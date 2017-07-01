Pvt. 1st Class Thad Webb from North Carolina National Guard's 113th field Artillery Regiment prepares his truck for winter catch team duty in response to winter storm Helena on January 7, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 19:08
|Photo ID:
|3089624
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-AS768-205
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
This work, North Carolina National Guard Responds to Winter Storm Helena [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
