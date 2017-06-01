North Carolina National Guard Winter Catch Teams stage at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center in Raleigh responding to winter storm Helena on January 7, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 19:08
|Photo ID:
|3089628
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-AS768-148
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, North Carolina National Guard Responds to Winter Storm Helena [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
