JGSDF Soldiers demonstrate hand-to-hand combat skills during an annual public demonstration at Camp Narashino.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 19:36
|Photo ID:
|3089615
|VIRIN:
|160108-N-IM663-020
|Resolution:
|2100x1384
|Size:
|350.28 KB
|Location:
|CHIBA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldier demonstrate hand-to-hand combat skills [Image 1 of 13], by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
