    JGSDF conducts annual jump demonstration at Camp Narashino [Image 10 of 13]

    JGSDF conducts annual jump demonstration at Camp Narashino

    CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Japanese Ground Self Defense Forces conduct combat exercises during a demonstration at the Camp Narashino training area as part an annual jump ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 19:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF conducts annual jump demonstration at Camp Narashino [Image 1 of 13], by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

