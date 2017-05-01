(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Did somebody say fire? [Image 1 of 3]

    Did somebody say fire?

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Emerick 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Edwin Rullan and Javier Gomez, 18th Civil Engineer firefighters, preform an inspection on Kadena's fire response vehicles to ensure emergency readiness. The daily life of a firefighter with the 18th CES on Kadena involves constant vigilance and plenty of training as one of the largest fire departments in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:29
    Photo ID: 3089331
    VIRIN: 170105-F-VN140-1038
    Resolution: 3936x2304
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did somebody say fire? [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fire
    kadena
    japan
    okinawa
    firefighter

