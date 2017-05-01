Did somebody say fire?

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Edwin Rullan and Javier Gomez, 18th Civil Engineer firefighters, preform an inspection on Kadena's fire response vehicles to ensure emergency readiness. The daily life of a firefighter with the 18th CES on Kadena involves constant vigilance and plenty of training as one of the largest fire departments in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

