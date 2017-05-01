Did somebody say fire?

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edwin Rullan, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, performs a mask test inside of a fire station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. One of the key supporting roles of the fire department is supporting pilots during in-flight emergencies, providing a watchful eye to keep the base populace and pilots safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

