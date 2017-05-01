(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Did somebody say fire? [Image 2 of 3]

    Did somebody say fire?

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Emerick 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edwin Rullan, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, performs a mask test inside of a fire station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. One of the key supporting roles of the fire department is supporting pilots during in-flight emergencies, providing a watchful eye to keep the base populace and pilots safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Emerick/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 15:29
    Photo ID: 3089329
    VIRIN: 170105-F-VN140-1016
    Resolution: 3674x2704
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did somebody say fire? [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Did somebody say fire?
    Did somebody say fire?
    Did somebody say fire?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Did somebody say fire?

    TAGS

    fire
    kadena
    japan
    okinawa
    firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT