    4th ID prepares for convoy to Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    4th ID prepares for convoy to Poland

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    BREMERHAVEN, Germany –Spc. Kyle Smith, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division checks the basic issue items for a Humvee, Jan. 8, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado are preparing for a Jan. 9 convoy to Poland to start their nine-month deployment training alongside multinational partners. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID prepares for convoy to Poland [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

