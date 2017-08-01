BREMERHAVEN, Germany –Sgt. Rosa Mendoza, a motor transport operator assigned to 51st Transportation Company, hooks a generator up to a M1078 LMTV tactical vehicle, Jan. 8, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado are preparing for a convoy to Poland for their nine-month deployment training alongside multinational partners. 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 09:07 Photo ID: 3089215 VIRIN: 170108-A-SK411-057 Resolution: 4080x2742 Size: 5.31 MB Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th ID prepares for convoy to Poland [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.