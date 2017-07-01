U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph D. Wall receives a guidon from Lt. Col. Daniel Stout, acting 349th Operations Group Commander during a change of command ceremony for the 79th Air Refueling Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 7, 2017. Wall takes command of the Air Force Reserve KC-10 Extender squadron as one of only a handful of active-duty officers in command of reserve units. He previously served as the director of operations for the 821st Contingency Response Group, also at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Massey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.07.2017 17:53 Photo ID: 3089050 VIRIN: 170107-F-ZT877-0120 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.23 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: COCOA BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active-duty commander leads 79th ARS [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Christopher Massey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.