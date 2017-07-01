(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Active-duty commander leads 79th ARS [Image 2 of 2]

    Active-duty commander leads 79th ARS

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Massey 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph D. Wall receives a guidon from Lt. Col. Daniel Stout, acting 349th Operations Group Commander during a change of command ceremony for the 79th Air Refueling Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 7, 2017. Wall takes command of the Air Force Reserve KC-10 Extender squadron as one of only a handful of active-duty officers in command of reserve units. He previously served as the director of operations for the 821st Contingency Response Group, also at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Massey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active-duty commander leads 79th ARS [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Christopher Massey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

