(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Hang it, FIRE!" [Image 5 of 7]

    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2016

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Eckert 

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark.- Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo companies, 1st Battalion 153 Infantry Regiment conducted mortar training on December 4th, 2016. Rain or shine, these soldiers train to provide support to the battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 14:50
    Photo ID: 3088848
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-XM050-003
    Resolution: 2609x3768
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Hang it, FIRE!" [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Victoria Eckert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;
    &quot;Hang it, FIRE!&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mortar
    Soldier
    Army
    Training
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Fort Chaffee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT