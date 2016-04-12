Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark.- Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo companies, 1st Battalion 153 Infantry Regiment conducted mortar training on December 4th, 2016. Rain or shine, these soldiers train to provide support to the battalion.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 14:50
|Photo ID:
|3088847
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-XM050-002
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Hang it, FIRE!" [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Victoria Eckert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
