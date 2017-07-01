Tech Sgt. Lisha C Terry, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing's Security Forces Squadron pauses for a portrait during room clearance training at FS Gabreski Air National Guard Base on January 7th, 2017.
This level of training provides Security Forces with the knowledge of how to properly and safely clear and secure a room in a combat environment.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 14:12
|Photo ID:
|3088812
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-SV144-118
|Resolution:
|4841x3222
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT