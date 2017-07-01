106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training

Tech Sgt. Lisha C Terry, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing's Security Forces Squadron pauses for a portrait during room clearance training at FS Gabreski Air National Guard Base on January 7th, 2017.



This level of training provides Security Forces with the knowledge of how to properly and safely clear and secure a room in a combat environment.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)

