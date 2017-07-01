(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training [Image 3 of 8]

    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    106th Rescue Wing

    Tech Sgt. Lisha C Terry, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing's Security Forces Squadron pauses for a portrait during room clearance training at FS Gabreski Air National Guard Base on January 7th, 2017.

    This level of training provides Security Forces with the knowledge of how to properly and safely clear and secure a room in a combat environment.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 14:12
    Photo ID: 3088812
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-SV144-118
    Resolution: 4841x3222
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training
    106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron Conducts Room Clearance Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    national
    guard
    combat
    rescue
    force
    air
    wing
    united
    pj
    pararescue
    ang
    squadron
    usaf
    states
    106th
    106rqw
    106

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT