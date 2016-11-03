(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed [Image 1 of 3]

    A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed

    GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Sparks 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Chine commissioned as an aircrew training officer. She experienced many challenges as a woman in a traditionally male career field. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 07:50
    Photo ID: 3088606
    VIRIN: 160311-F-LY635-0005
    Resolution: 3920x2800
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed
    A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed
    A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A woman’s perspective: How the Air Force has changed

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Grand Forks
    AFB
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Air Mobility
    319th
    319th Air Base Wing
    US Air Force base
    AMC Airmen
    GFAFB
    GF AFB
    Air Force Base North Dakota
    Air Force Base ND
    319 ABW
    319th ABW
    319 Air Base Wing
    Warriors of the North
    Sun Flake
    319th Airmen
    319 ABW Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT