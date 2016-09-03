A woman’s perspective: How the Air Force has changed

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Chine stands with her shadow box March 9, 2016, in Grand Forks, N.D. Chine spent 25 years in the Air Force and experienced many challenges when the Air Force integrated women into new career fields traditionally reserved for men. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)

