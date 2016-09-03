Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Barbara Chine stands with her shadow box March 9, 2016, in Grand Forks, N.D. Chine spent 25 years in the Air Force and experienced many challenges when the Air Force integrated women into new career fields traditionally reserved for men. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2017 07:49
|Photo ID:
|3088604
|VIRIN:
|160309-F-LY635-0019
|Resolution:
|2064x3220
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A woman's perspective: How the Air Force has changed [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ryan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A woman’s perspective: How the Air Force has changed
LEAVE A COMMENT